CME on COVID-19 organised

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 December 2020 00:55 IST

Several doctors take part in the virtual meet

A virtual Continuing Medical Education (CME) on COVID-19 was organised by the Association of Physicians of India (API), Visakhapatnam chapter, on Sunday.

The virtual meet was conducted under the chairmanship of S. Sreenivas, Professor and HOD of Medicine AMC/KGH, who took over the charge as chairman, API, Vizag.

Advertising

Advertising

The participants, included two doctors from the USA, two from Tirupati, one each from Mumbai and Vijayawada. Scientific lectures were delivered by six doctors from Vijayawada.

Faculty, Senior and Junior Residents from the Department of Medicine, AMC/KGH, physicians of the city and other doctors treating COVID-19 patients participated in the deliberations.

OMNICURIS, a Bangalore-based online platform, recognised by NITI Aayog, was the digital partner.

COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar was the chief guest and KGH Superintendent P. Mythili participated as special invitee.

R. Atchyuth, assistant professor of orthopaedics, was the AP Medical Council observer for the CME.

P. Shyam Prasad, Dr. NTR UHS Vice-Chancellor, participated virtually. S.N.R. Naveen(secretary API Vizag since 2010) was the organiser of the event.

Earlier, the doctors paid homage to P. Purushottam Rao, Professor of Medicine, who died of coronavirus.