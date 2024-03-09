GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation stone for silting works in Pulicat Lake

District Collector G. Lakshmisha, MP M. Gurumurthy, and MLC Meruga Murali travel on a boat across the Pulicat Lake to inspect the silting works zone

March 09, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A team of officials led by district collector G. Lakshmisha and MP M. Gurumurthy on a boat ride to inspect the silting works zone in Pulicat Lake at Nawab Peta village of Tirupati district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually lay the foundation stone for the silting works at the mouth of Pulicat Lake in the Gudur division of Tirupati district on March 12 (Tuesday). The works will be carried out with the joint funding of the State and central governments.

District Collector G. Lakshmisha, MP M. Gurumurthy, and MLC Meruga Murali travelled on a boat across the Pulicat Lake to inspect the silting works zone on Saturday. The development of Pulicat Lake would generate employment for the local people, besides uplifting the families of the fishermen, it would also create tourism opportunities, said Mr. Lakshmisha.

The officials also discussed the problems faced by the people in the villages, particularly Nawab Peta and surrounding areas. The Collector said that Nawab Peta paves the way for fishermen to enter the lake through the silt level. “This will provide employment opportunities for fishermen as well as develop entertainment tourism. The allocation of ₹97.09 crores for the silting works will benefit the locals. Thus, the district administration will provide all kinds of assistance,” he said.

Cell tower to be set up

Mr. Gurumurthy said he received requests from the villagers about the Pulicat entrance silt problem and the cell tower. “Permission has been granted for setting up the cell tower in the area, and more cell towers will be installed soon. The central government will take necessary steps to develop tourism in this region,” he added.

