CM writes to Ministry of External Affairs on repatriation of A.P. students from Ukraine 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking instructions to his officials to reach out to the Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi or the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for repatriation the students from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Ukraine.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the State government would extend all possible support to the Government of India in bringing back the students.

Following an advisory from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, officials of the State government has kept in continuous touch with the students and the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the evolving situation in Ukraine and the steps required for safe repatriation of the students, the Chief Minister said.