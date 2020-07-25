CM will launch 30 skill development colleges on October 2: Mekapati

Minister for Industries and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that 30 skill development colleges will start functioning from October 2.

Stating this during a review meeting on ‘skill development, employment and training’ on Saturday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate these colleges.

A project monitoring unit was being set up to ensure that the colleges fulfil their mandate, which was to help the youth in gaining a competitive edge, by imparting them the skill sets the industries and other employers needed.

Curriculum standards

A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) officials and others, who had been tasked with honing the skills of youngsters, had studied the curriculum and other aspects during their visit to the Centurion University in Bhubaneswar, which was implementing various courses in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation.

The standards being maintained by the university would be followed in the skill development colleges. The cooperation of Indian School Business (ISB) was also sought.

Twenty courses were identified as of now, Mr. Goutham Reddy said, and added that funds contributed by the companies under Corporate Social Responsibility were contemplated to be used for setting up the colleges.

Special Chief Secretary (skill development and training) G. Anantha Ramu, APSSDC Chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy and CEO A. Srikanth, and Director (employment) Lavanya Veni were present.