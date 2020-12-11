CM will kick-start resurvey of lands at Takkellapadu on Dec. 21: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

11 December 2020 23:41 IST

‘It will cover 17,460 villages spanning over 1.26 lakh sq km in three phases’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the comprehensive resurvey of lands under the ‘Jagananna Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha’ scheme on December 21.

The resurvey being jointly undertaken by the Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments, and the Survey of India (SoI), will take off at Takkellapadu in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district, and cover 17,460 villages spanning over 1.26 lakh square kilometres in three phases.

Completion deadline

“It is targeted to be completed by August 2023 at an estimated cost of ₹987 crore,” Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishna Das told the media on Friday.

A total of 2.26 crore acres of agricultural land would be surveyed as part of the massive project.

The Minister said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had contemplated the exercise during the 2019 election campaign when a large number of people, especially farmers, brought to his notice the huge anomalies related to land boundaries.

“Much work has since been done to get the lands surveyed afresh. A pilot project has already been implemented successfully at Takkellapadu, where the CM will give away title deeds to the land owners on December 21,” the Minister said, and added that the resurvey would help in quick settlement of disputes.

Mr. Krishna Das said resurvey would be done in 5,000 villages in the first phase. Title deeds, along with maps, would be given to the land owners in accordance with the AP Land Titling Bill, 2020.

Advanced tech

The government would be deploying Continuously Operating Reference System (CORS), which was an advanced technology used in the survey of lands. Training was imparted to 9,500 surveyors and 70 base stations were being set up.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad said drones and rovers would be pressed into service, in addition to the conventional civic engineering methods. The land owners would be given unique numbers on the lines of Aadhaar.

The government is funding the survey to the extent of ₹5,000 per square kilometre. A sum of ₹200 crore has been contributed by the Centre.

Principal Secretary (revenue) V. Usha Rani and Commissioner of Survey and Settlement Siddharth Jain were present.