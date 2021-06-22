CM welcomes Vamsadhara Tribunal verdict

VIJAYAWADA

22 June 2021 23:32 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed the judgment of the Vamsadhara Tribunal permitting Andhra Pradesh to construct Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara river. He directed the officials to focus on the construction of the barrage, once the gazette was released.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction works and said the judgment would benefit both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister said he would invite the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other public representatives for the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the barrage, adding that the policy of the Andhra Pradesh government was to move forward with mutual cooperation.