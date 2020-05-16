CM wants SOPs in place for gradual easing of lockdown

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to evolve Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for preventing, containing and minimising the spread of coronavirus, especially at congested public places, and to create awareness on safety as the State braces for a careful exit from the lockdown.

Addressing a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a proper mechanism should be put in place for social distancing and other containment measures while the lockdown is further eased in the coming weeks.

Recoveries rise

Officials told the Chief Minister that the number of recoveries was gradually increasing and 101 persons were discharged in 24 hours. On Friday, 48 new cases were recorded and 31 of them had Koyambedu links. The testing capacity in Kurnool and Krishna districts was being scaled up further.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for allaying fears of the public over COVID, as a social stigma came to be associated with it.

He exhorted people to voluntarily come forward for testing to help the government in curbing the menace.

He said that migrant workers should be transported back to their native places.

Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Medical and Health) and K. Kanna Babu (Agriculture), Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among those present.