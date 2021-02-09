CM wants four-laning of Karakatta road to Amaravati

Jagan orders completion of Happy Nest, reviews Vizag beach front project

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed several key projects in Visakhapatnam and the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority area.

Chairing a meeting at the AMRDA office in Vijayawada, he examined the project to come up in Visakhapatnam on 13.59 acres of land near the beach and also proposals to widen the Karakatta road to four lanes.

The Vizag project was conceived by the earlier government, but there was criticism over the manner in which the lease agreements were made with Lulu Group for 33 years.

“We will ensure that the two projects would be the crowning glory of the port city. A commercial plaza and residential complex on the beach front would ensure ₹1,450 crore to the State government,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Experts from National Building Construction Corporation Ltd and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation were present.

Later, the Chief Minister reviewed the proposal to widen the Karakatta road. Officials said that it would cost ₹150 crore to to develop it into a four-lane road. He directed the officials to complete the project quickly.

“The mud bank (karakatta) will become a major road link to the Amaravati region. I want the access roads to Karakatta and the seed axis roads to be widened. I also want the AMRDA to complete and hand over the Happy Nest project and complete all the pending works,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The decision assumes significance as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had pointed out that the narrow Karakatta has become a stumbling block to the development of the region.