CM wants dairies to hike milk procurement price

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing brochures during a review meeting his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

29 September 2021 00:56 IST

Amul Dairy’s entry helped improve farmers’ income, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that dairy farmers are earning ₹5 to ₹15 more per litre after Amul Dairy has entered the market and wanted dairies across the State to increase the price of milk procured from farmers.

During a review meeting on Jagananna Palavelluva scheme and the Fisheries Department, the Chief Minister said that some vested interests had destroyed the cooperative sector dairies for their self interest. He said conditions were created for most of the cooperative dairies to not function properly to benefit Heritage Dairy.

“I am happy that sustainable development of women has been made possible after the implementation of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes. A transparent cooperative system will benefit women and I want the cooperative system to be strengthened,” he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that Amul had purchased 71,373 litres of milk in November 2020 which rose to 14.46 lakh litres in August 2021. A total of 1.06 crore litres of milk had been procured by it so far. The average procurement had increased from 6,780 litres to 51,502 litres per day.

The Chief Minister unveiled Jagananna Palavelluva guidelines for secretaries and Jagananna Palavelluva - Training Handbook designed by the Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation.

Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Industries Special Chief Secretary R. Karikal Valaven, AP Maritime Board CEO K Muralidharan, APDDCF MD A. Babu, Fisheries Commissioner K. Kannababu, Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, Animal Husbandry Director Amarendra Kumar, representatives of Amul and other officials were present.