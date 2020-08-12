CM vows to stands by women

GUNTUR

12 August 2020 23:20 IST

YSR Cheyutha scheme to benefit 23 lakh women

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has vowed that he will stand by women from weaker sections and will not rest until he makes them self-reliant.

Addressing a video conference after launching the “YSR Cheyutha” scheme from his camp office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan said 23 lakh women would be benefited by the YSR Cheyutha Scheme in the first year.

“The idea to launch a scheme of this kind hit me during my padayatra. I realised none of the welfare schemes are targeting women in the age group of 45-60 years. The loans extended by various corporations hardly reached the women. Under this scheme, each woman will get an annual financial assistance of ₹18,750, which amounts to ₹75,000 in four years. We have already entered into an MoU with leading corporate companies which will give our sisters financial assistance and provide skill based training,” he said.

Under the scheme, women in the age group of 45-60 years and belonging to BC, SC and ST communities would be benefited. The State government had fixed an outlay of ₹4,687 crore for the scheme, he said.

“People have made fun when I promised that women above 45 years would get pension, so under this scheme every woman would get ₹18,750 per year. The scheme which will prove beneficial and the money would be credited directly in the accounts of women,” he said.

He also said that MoU with leading companies would facilitate business for women. For instance, Amul Dairy would help farmers to buy milk and cattle too. Banks would extend financial assistance to women willing to set up units, he added.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister for Backward Class Welfare Srinivas Venugopala Krishna, MP Margani Bharath were present.