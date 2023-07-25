ADVERTISEMENT

CM virtually opens millet processing unit in Vizianagaram district

July 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Collector urges farmers to take up millet crops for higher returns

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Nagalakshmi and S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao looking at the machinery at the food processing unit in L.Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Tuesday urged farmers to opt for millet crops which would ensure higher returns with less investment.

In a virtual mode, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Arogya millet processing unit established at Kallepalli village of L. Kota mandal at a cost of ₹4. crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nagalakshmi said that the unit would ensure livelihood to many farmers and others with the production of millet biscuits and other products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said awareness among people was increasing over the benefits of consumption of finger millets and other varieties.

S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao urged the government to establish more food processing units in his constituency as the closure of the Bhimasingi sugar factory had pushed many farmers and workers into distress. He would be holding a meeting with farmers to plan for cultivation of millets in 300 acres, he said.

Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US