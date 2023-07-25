CM virtually opens millet processing unit in Vizianagaram district

July 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Tuesday urged farmers to opt for millet crops which would ensure higher returns with less investment.

In a virtual mode, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Arogya millet processing unit established at Kallepalli village of L. Kota mandal at a cost of ₹4. crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nagalakshmi said that the unit would ensure livelihood to many farmers and others with the production of millet biscuits and other products.

She said awareness among people was increasing over the benefits of consumption of finger millets and other varieties.

S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao urged the government to establish more food processing units in his constituency as the closure of the Bhimasingi sugar factory had pushed many farmers and workers into distress. He would be holding a meeting with farmers to plan for cultivation of millets in 300 acres, he said.

Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok and other officials were present.