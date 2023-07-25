HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM virtually opens millet processing unit in Vizianagaram district

Collector urges farmers to take up millet crops for higher returns

July 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Nagalakshmi and S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao looking at the machinery at the food processing unit in L.Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Collector S. Nagalakshmi and S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao looking at the machinery at the food processing unit in L.Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Tuesday urged farmers to opt for millet crops which would ensure higher returns with less investment.

In a virtual mode, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Arogya millet processing unit established at Kallepalli village of L. Kota mandal at a cost of ₹4. crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nagalakshmi said that the unit would ensure livelihood to many farmers and others with the production of millet biscuits and other products.

She said awareness among people was increasing over the benefits of consumption of finger millets and other varieties.

S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao urged the government to establish more food processing units in his constituency as the closure of the Bhimasingi sugar factory had pushed many farmers and workers into distress. He would be holding a meeting with farmers to plan for cultivation of millets in 300 acres, he said.

Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.