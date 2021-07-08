CM urges Modi to intervene in Krishna water dispute with Telangana

No effective steps have been taken to protect the legitimate rights of A.P, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that the drawing of water from the common reservoirs on the Krishna river by Telangana allegedly without obtaining the necessary clearances from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) warranted his (the PM’s) intervention, lest Andhra Pradesh would suffer a grave injustice .

The Chief Minister stated that the Telangana government was drawing water from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar (NSP) and Pulichintala projects for hydel power generation in blatant violation of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the established protocol which mandates that the irrigation requirements are to be met first and only then water can be drawn for power generation and drinking water purposes.

Despite repeated complaints to the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), and the KRMB, wherein it was requested to stop Telangana from constructing unauthorised projects and from drawing water without the appraisal of DPRs by the KRMB, scrutiny by the Central Water Commission and approvals of the Apex Council, no effective steps have been taken so far to protect the legitimate rights of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene and direct the MoJS and the Telangana government to take action that would enable Andhra Pradesh to utilise its rightful share of water from the projects on the Krishna River.