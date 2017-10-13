CM urges Emirates to make Vizag, Amaravati its hub

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the Emirates group to make Visakhapatnam and Amaravati as the airline’s hub.

“A.P. has abundant opportunities in the aviation field and the middle class is keen on using airline services,” Mr. Naidu told Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President Adnan Kazim during a video-conference at his camp office near Vijayawada on Thursday. Explaining the need and growing demand for air services between Andhra Pradesh and Dubai, Mr. Naidu said the State government was keen on improving connectivity between cities in Andhra Pradesh and Dubai. “The Centre is contemplating withdrawing investments in Air India. It is a golden opportunity for private players,” he said, adding: “The Government of A.P. has plans to develop Visakhapatnam and Amaravati airports as greenfield international airports in partnership with private entities.” Mr. Kazim said a team would soon conduct a study on the investment opportunities in A.P.

Mr. Naidu would meet Dubai Civil Aviation Authority CEO Shiekh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in Dubai on October 22. Mr. Maktoum is Chairman of the Emirates.