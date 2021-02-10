CM urged to intervene in MANSAS Trust row

VIZIANAGARAM

10 February 2021 01:22 IST

Former MP Pusapati Ananda Gajapathi Raju’s daughter Urmila Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene in the affairs of the MANSAS Trust.

Addressing a press conference here, Ms. Urmila said that she was trying to meet the Chief Minister to explain the situation of the MANSAS Trust. She said that she had a legitimate right over the Trust and the same was explained in her petition filed in court.

“I was appointed as member of the Trust when I was in the UK for my studies. Now, I am willing to take the oath if arrangements are made,” she added. Ms. Urmila’s mother Sudha Gajapathi Raju and Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji were present at the press meet.