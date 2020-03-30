CM unveils two-stage plan for urban areas

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday unveiled a two-stage strategy to check the spread of COVID-19 with particular emphasis on urban areas in the State.

At a review meeting on Monday, he set out the priorities for the officials. In the first stage, ward volunteers, primary resource persons of SHGs, health secretaries in ward secretariats, ASHA workers and additional ANMs would be members of the teams that conduct a survey in their respective wards. The teams should keep tab on every house even in cases there are no foreign returnees. In the second stage, a doctor should be designated to every ward of the corporation.

One doctor should be designated for every three wards in municipalities. The data submitted by the first team should be analysed daily and plans prepared accordingly, he said.

It was necessary to focus on urban areas and intensify the measures as virus outbreak in urban areas is more due to the higher density of population and more number of foreign returnees, he said. The CM also underscored the need for home isolation. Adequate number of beds should be set up in every district for the purpose, he added.

“Ensure clean and sanitised surroundings in urban and rural areas. Monitoring in areas from where cases have been reported will be intensified. Migrant workers who are stranded at various places across the State and and on borders will be provided good accommodation and quality food. The officer in charge will monitor the situation at the camps,” he said.

Jagan meets Governor

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and explained the steps being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He thanked the Governor for approving the Ordinance to the vote-on-account Budget.

Mr. Reddy briefed the Governor on the medical facilities, availability of essential commodities, sensitisation programmes, implementation of lockdown, supply of ration and other measures during the lockdown period.

Mr. Harichandan advised the Chief Minister to avail the services of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), other NGOs and the students in help the poor during the crisis.

Agriculture Minister Kanna Babu, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, and Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang were among those present.