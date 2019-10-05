CM Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils plaque for construction of government medical college at Eluru

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a plaque for the construction of a government medical college on the government hospital premises, here on Friday. The college would be constructed in 12.22 acres at a cost of ₹266 crore. Arrangements are being made for beginning of classes at the medical college from the next academic year, the officials said.

The new medical college will have 100 MBBS seats and it will be constructed as per the standards of the Medical Council of India (MCI). The college building will have an administrative block, five lecture halls, a central workshop, a library, separate hostels for men and women, staff quarters, canteen and other facilities, the officials said.

The Chief Minister who was in Eluru to launch the ‘YSR Vahan Mitra’ scheme on Friday took part in several programmes. Later in the day, he released posters on ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme and received petitions from hospital staff.

The Chief Minister said the Village Secretariat system was launched across the State to ensure that all government welfare schemes reached the people.

Taking a dig at TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said oblivious to the fact that the YSRCP government had started implementing the poll promises and the ‘Navaratnalu’ in just four months after assuming the office, Mr. Naidu was making unnecessary comments.

A dig at Naidu

“The allegations by Mr. Naidu hurt me a lot. How can the TDP chief who claimed to have 40 years of experience in politics make a false propaganda alleging that government is doing liquor business?” Mr. Jagan asked. “But, I am happy that the government has brought smiles on the faces of the poor. People’s blessings are giving more strength to me,” the Chief Minister added.