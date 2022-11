CM unveils Global Investors’ Summit logo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the logo of Global Investors’ Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam.

Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R. Karikal Valaven, AP Maritime Board CEO S. Shan Mohan and Chairman K. Venkata Reddy, APMSME Chairman Vanka Ravindranath, APTPC Chairman K. Ravichandra Reddy, Adviser (Industries) L. Sridhar, APIDC Chairperson B. Punya Seela, CII AP Chairman S. Neeraj, AP IDC Directors and other officials were present.