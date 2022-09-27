Andhra Pradesh

CM unveils APIIC’s golden jubilee logo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiling the APIIC’s golden jubilee logo at his camp office on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s (APIIC) Golden Jubilee logo at his camp office on Monday.

He exhorted officials to focus on the creation of infrastructure in the APIIC industrial parks as part of the State government’s efforts to attract investments.

Industries and Commerce Minister Gudivada Amarnath explained the steps taken for development of industrial corridors and parks. He was accompanied by APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director J.V.N. Subramanyam.


