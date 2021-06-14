CM unveils ₹2.83 lakh cr. credit plan for 2021-22

GUNTUR

14 June 2021 20:32 IST

54% of it targeted at agriculture sector

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday unveiled the annual credit plan for the year 2021-2022 at the State Level Bankers Committee meeting.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented situation across the world after the first and second wave of COVID-19. Both Central and State governments have imposed curfew and extended the partial lockdown due to which the country and the State have suffered huge financial losses. However, I am happy that we have achieved the targets of loan disbursement in priority sector (101%) and agricultural sector (114.16%) and I thank the banks for their cooperation,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The annual credit plan for the year is pegged at ₹2.83 lakh crore, out of which 54% is agricultural credit (₹1.48 lakh crore) and ₹2.13 lakh crore to priority sector.

Govt. efforts praised

The Managing Director of Union Bank of India, Raj Kiran Roy said in the virtual meeting that A.P. stood fifth in SDG rankings by Niti Aayog and appreciated the government efforts in ensuring Direct Benefit Transfers to lakhs of daily workers and women who faced hardships during the lockdown.

The Chief Minister said that he expected the banks to provide more assistance in agriculture infrastructure sector and other agricultural allied activities, housing and education sectors.

“Our government has taken up a massive programme to revamp schools and introduced English medium and we have also made it possible for the schools to get affiliated with CBSE. We are witnessing a trend where children are coming back to government schools. Under Nadu-Nedu, we have developed 15,650 schools in the first phase and in the second phase, we will give a makeover to 16,000 schools,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Healthcare facilities

On the health sector, the Chief Minister said that the State did not have tertiary care on the lines of metro cities like Chennai, Hyderabad or Bengaluru. The State government had now launched a massive programme to upgrade the healthcare facilities in primary health centres, village health clinics, CHCs and area hospitals. The State also sanctioned 16 medical colleges and a teaching hospital in every parliamentary constituency.

The State government had also brought in revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector and started 10,000 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), one for every 2,000 population. The RBKs would help farmers in providing quality seed, storage facilities and even help them to market their produce.

The government was also giving top priority to women’s empowerment and had ensured direct cash transfers.

The construction of 17,000 new greenfield colonies would spur local economic growth and provide a permanent house to 28.30 lakh people, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.