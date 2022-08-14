CM trying to shield MLC in Dalit youth murder case, alleges CPI

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to rescue MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar in the murder case of a 29-year-old youth in Kakinada.

On May 19, Udaya Bhaskar had delivered the lifeless body of a Dalit youth, Veedhi Subramanyam, in his car allegedly after the murder. The victim was MLC’s former driver.

Udaya Bhaskar was later arrested in the case and is now in judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.



“It is clear that the Chief Minister is attempting to come to the rescue of Udaya Bhaskar. The State police did not file a chargesheet till date only to enable the accused to get the bail. The Chief Minister must speak on the action taken against the MLC,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.