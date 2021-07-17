CM to visit Polavaram on July 19

VIJAYAWADA

17 July 2021 01:45 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Polavaram project on July 19. He will review the construction of the project with the officials at the meeting hall.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the sluice gates, coffer dam and the project. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officers of various departments will accompany him, officials said.

