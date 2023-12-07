ADVERTISEMENT

CM to visit flood-hit areas on Friday

December 07, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung in Tirupati district on Friday.

As per the itinerary released by the district administration, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s chopper will land at NBKR College grounds in Kota mandal of Gudur constituency, from where he will reach Balireddypalem, considered the worst-hit in the region. He will also interact with the flood victims and listen to their woes.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Agriculture) and Vidadala Rajini (Medical & Health), will also have a meeting of senior officials to take stock of the post-calamity situation.

