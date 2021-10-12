CM to visit Durga temple, offer silk robes to Goddess

VIJAYAWADA

12 October 2021 01:45 IST

Devotees can have darshan from 3 a.m. on Mula Nakshatram day

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam and offer silk robes to the Goddess on Mula Nakshatram day on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy, along with a slew of Ministers, Parliament Members and other public representatives, will visit the temple at 3 p.m, have darshan of Sri Durga Devi and perform special pujas.

Officials from Endowments, Police and Revenue Departments and from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) made elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Indrakeeladri.

Collector J. Nivas, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Joint Collectors K. Madhavi Latha, L. Shiva Shankar and K. Mohan Kumar, VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand, Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Paila Sominaidu, Mayor Rayala Bhagyalakshmi, and temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba visited the temple and reviewed the arrangements for Mr. Jagan’s visit.

Mr. Nivas said that the government has made foolproof arrangements for the safety of thousands of devotees visiting the temple daily during the Dasara Utsavams.

Separate arrangements would be made for physically challenged devotees and senior citizens who will visit the Durga temple on Mula Nakshatram day, he said.

Mr. Srinivasulu said that security has been tightened in and around Indrakeeladri for the Chief Minister’s programme scheduled on Tuesday. Traffic restrictions would be imposed before and after his visit to the temple.

No VIP visits to the Devasthanam would be allowed from 1 p.m. onwards till the Chief Minister leaves the temple. No darshanam will be allowed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the devotees. The deity will be adorned as Sri Saraswathi Devi Alankaram on Tuesday, the temple authorities said.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees had darshan of Goddess Durga Devi, adorned as Sri Annapurna Devi and Sri Mahalakshmi Devi alanikarams on Monday. Devotees were seen visiting the temple since the dawn on the fifth day of the Utsavams.