CM to take part in Women’s Day fete

March 07, 2022 22:28 IST

Ministers inspect arrangements at IGMC stadium

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the International Women's Day celebrations by the State government at IGMC Stadium in the city on Tuesday. He will interact with women at the programme and later address the gathering.

Deputy Chief Ministers P. Puspha Sreevani, K. Narayana Swamy, Krishna district in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha and others inspected the arrangements at the stadium on Monday.

