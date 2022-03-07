CM to take part in Women’s Day fete
Ministers inspect arrangements at IGMC stadium
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the International Women's Day celebrations by the State government at IGMC Stadium in the city on Tuesday. He will interact with women at the programme and later address the gathering.
Deputy Chief Ministers P. Puspha Sreevani, K. Narayana Swamy, Krishna district in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha and others inspected the arrangements at the stadium on Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.