CM to take part in National Education Day celebrations

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be in Guntur on Thursday to take part in the National Education Day and National Minorities Welfare Day Celebrations being observed on the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Minister for Education.

The programme spanning about 90 minutes would be held at the GMCANA auditorium on the premises of Guntur Medical College.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Collector Vivek Yadav, MLC Lella Appireddy and SP K. Arif Hafeez inspected the arrangements, including parking, on the GMC premises. Mr. Vivek Yadav said that 500 people would be seated in the auditorium in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

National Education Day is being celebrated every year since 2008, when the UPA government decided that November 11, the birthday of Abul Kalam Azad, should be celebrated as National Education Day in remembrance of one of the greatest scholars and statesmen India had produced.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy attached top priority to the National Education Day but in the year 2020, the government conducted the celebrations in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 restrictions.