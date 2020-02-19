CM to review progress of Veligonda project

ONGOLE

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay a visit to the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project in Prakasam district on Thursday with a view to speeding up its execution.

One of the fast-track projects taken up by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy under the Jalayagnam programme in the combined State, the ₹6,491-crore project, designed to bring Krishna water from the Srisailam reservoir through the twin giant tunnels to Prakasam district, has suffered time and cost overruns in view of the enormity of the tunnel drilling work being done underground so as not to disturb the big cats in the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

After an aerial survey of the Nallamala Sagar, the Chief Minister will review the progress of work with the officials and contractors concerned.

The government aims at speeding up the drilling of Tunnel-I as only one-km of the total 18.82-km is left, to ensure water to the farmers during the ensuing kharif season.

At present, the drilling work is progressing at the rate of 4 to 9 metres per day, depending on the rock condition, and the same has to be stepped up to 12 metres per day to meet the deadline of June 2020 set by the government for its completion, official sources have said.

The head regulator works have also suffered delay as the water level continues to be high at the Srisailam reservoir in view of the floods in several spells.

The level has to come down to less than 840 ft at the reservoir for resumption of the head regulator works. Irrigation canal works up to a distance of 750 metres have also to be completed.

Over ₹5,100 crore was spent till end of October 2019.

Compensation

The Chief Minister is expected to make an announcement on compensation for the project-displaced families, who have been demanding ₹18 lakh per family.