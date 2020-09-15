CM to present vastrams to Tirumala temple on September 23

Brahmotsavams to be organised from September 19 to 27

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on behalf of the State government, will present silk ‘vastrams’ to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara on September 23, on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva.

“It has been decided to confine the Brahmotsavam celebrations to the inner precincts of the temple, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. Hence, the presentation ceremony has been modified accordingly to suit the grand occasion,” Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal told the media on Tuesday.

The TTD is gearing up for the conduct of Salakatla Brahmotsavams from September 19 to 27 and the Navaratri Brahmotsavams from October 16 to 24, in consultation with the temple seers and agama advisers.

Live telecast

All the rituals to be performed inside the temple during the nine days of the Brahmotsavams including the Vahana Sevas will be telecast live on the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC).

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy is monitoring the arrangements being made for the festival, Mr. Singhal said.