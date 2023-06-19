CM to present Jagananna Aanimutyalu awards today

June 19, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present Jagananna Aanimutyalu awards to 42 State-level toppers in the 10th class examinations and 26 students who stood as group-wise toppers in Intermediate in the government and government-managed institutions at ‘A’ Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday (June 20).

The Chief Minister will also give away State Excellence Awards to 20 students from the higher education sector who excelled in five categories. The awards carry cash prizes, medals and merit certificates. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate the parents of the top rankers and headmasters/principals and give them mementoes.

According to an official release, a total of 22,710 students will be presented Jagananna Aanimutyalu awards. For Class 10, awards will be given to the top three meritorious students at the State, district, constituency and school levels in each category (zilla parishad, municipal, model and tribal/social welfare residential institutions).

For Intermediate, awards will be given category-wise to the students who secured first ranks in each group i.e., MPC, BiPC, HEC and CEC/MEC at the State and district levels.

At the constituency level, the students who topped in MPC, BiPC, HEC and CEC/MEC groups will be awarded.

The release said the government has spent ₹60,329 crore on reforms in the education sector alone in the last four years to pave the way for a golden future of the students and to compel corporate schools to compete with government schools.

‘’Bringing about a total transformation in the education system which was in the clutches of corporate entities during the previous government is the ultimate goal,’‘ it was stated.