CM to pay tributes to police martyrs today

101 police personnel succumbed to COVID-19 in the last six months, says DGP

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay tributes to the policemen who have died in the line of duty at the martyrs’ pylon, and review the Commemoration Day parade at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said.

Addressing the media at the A.P. Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri, near here on Tuesday, Mr. Gautam Sawang said that 101 police personnel succumbed to COVID-19 in the last six months and 13,229 others contracted the virus.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, the DGP promised to extend them all help.

He further said that 3,780 personnel found to be at “moderate risk” and 1,334 at “high risk” were kept under constant watch by the COVID-19 nodal officers.

The number of infected personnel, which was 45 in April, had risen to 256 in June, 765 in July and 1,611 by the first week of August. By the end of August, 1,389 personnel had contracted the disease, he said, and added that “the number has come down to 374 by October 10.”

MoU with SBI

Meanwhile, the Police Department entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide insurance coverage to the personnel in the State.

Inspector General of Police (Welfare) Sridhar Rao and SBI Deputy General Manager Y. Satyanarayana Prasad and Assistant General Manager Satya Swaroopini signed the pact in the presence of Mr. Gautam Sawang, DG (Railways) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Additional DGs P.V. Sunil Kumar and Ravi Shankar Ayyannar.

Under the agreement, SBI will offer Suraksha Bima Yojana (SBY), Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana (JJBY), and Sukanya Samridhi Yojana (SSY) policies to the police personnel.

“An insurance cover of ₹3 lakh will be provided for natural death. It will be ₹30 lakh for accidental death and ₹10 lakh for permanent disability,” said Mr. Satyanarayana Prasad.

“SBI personnel will visit all the police stations to explain the personnel about the new policies and enrol them under the SBI insurance-linked salary package,” said Officer on Special Duty (Police Welfare) P.V.S. Ramakrishna.

Welfare activities

Explaining the welfare activities taken up, the DGP said that ₹1.99 crore was provided to 229 personnel as marriage and medical loans. An amount of ₹3.17 crore was disbursed as merit scholarship to 2,644 children of policemen. While an amount of ₹2.80 crore was paid as ex gratia under the Police Bhadrata scheme, ₹159.76 crore was extended as education and personal loan. Also, ₹37.37 crore was paid to 14,085 members under the Arogya Bhadrata scheme.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, IGP N. Sanjay, DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju, and Disha Special Officer Deepika Patil were present.