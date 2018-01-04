CM to participate in Janmabhoomi tomorrow

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the ongoing 5th phase of Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme at Bobbili after 2 p.m. on Friday. He will address a public meeting at R.S.R.K. Grounds.

Minister Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao, who inspected the venue along with Collector Vivek Yadav, Bobbili DSP Sowmya Lata on Wednesday, asked officials to coordinate with the administration.

At a separate review meeting with officials, Mr. Yadav asked officials to mobilise 10,000 SHGs, 10,000 MNREGS workers, and 5,000 farmers for the public meeting. At the same time, he said that teachers and students were barred from attending the public meeting. He asked them to make arrangements for laying foundation stones for mini stadium, housing, and CC roads.

Superintendent of Police G. Pala Raju said besides barricading, additional forces would be deployed at the meeting.

A separate parking place is being finalised for vehicles coming from Parvathipuram division, and a separate place for officials and elected representatives.

For Chittoor on Jan. 9

The Chief Minister will participate in Janmabhoomi in his native Chittoor district on January 9.

After laying the foundation for Apollo tyres factory at Chinna Pandur near Sri City in Satyavedu mandal, he will participate in Janmabhoomi programme at the elephant camp in Naniyala forest of Ramakuppam mandal in the evening, following which he will stay at Kuppm for the night. Collector P.S. Pradyumna, Superintendent of Police S.V. Rajasekhar Babu and Divisional Forest Officer Chakrapani supervised the arrangements made for the VVIP visit and inspected the helipad, the stalls set up by various departments.