CM to open A.P.’s largest cancer hospital in Tirupati on May 5

Ministers K. Narayanaswamy, P. Ramachandra Reddy, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Collector K. Venkatramana Reddy reviewing arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to in Tirupati, on Monday.

May 02, 2022 21:21 IST

Elaborate arrangements being made for Jagan’s maiden visit to Tirupati district

The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 5, which incidentally will be his first to the Tirupati district after the reorganisation exercise.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, reviewed the arrangements with Talasila Raghuram, who coordinates the Chief Minister’s programmes, ahead of the visit.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the State’s largest cancer hospital here and lay the foundation stone for a children’s hospital built by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He will launch the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at a public meeting planned at the S.V. University stadium. The parents of the beneficiary students will be invited to the event.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to have a face-to-face interaction and a group photo with the students, saide Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

Collector K. Venkatramana Reddy, Joint Collector D.K. Balaji, Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy and MCT Commissioner Anupama Anjali also took part in the meeting.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also inaugurate the wards for cleft lip and hearing impaired patients at the children’s hospital in the virtual mode and the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) on the adjacent campus.

Meanwhile, the Collector appealed to the engineering and degree college principals to ensure the success of the launch of ‘Vidya Deevena’ scheme by sending their students to the venue. At a meeting attended by SVU Rector Srikanth Reddy, Registrar O. Md. Hussain and principals, Mr. Venkatramana Reddy asked the officials to bring students only from Tirupati and its surrounding areas to avoid hardship in view of the heat conditions.