Andhra Pradesh

CM to offer silk ‘vastrams’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu during their inspection of the Durga temple in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer silk ‘vastrams’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga at the temple atop Indrakeeladri hill here on the ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day (October 21), which is the fifth day of the nine-day Dasara festival.

On that day, the Goddess is worshipped as ‘Sri Saraswati Devi’.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, along with Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu and other officials, visited the temple on Monday and inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Security arrangements

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would present the ‘pattu vastralu’ to the Goddess in the afternoon. All arrangements were being made to ensure maximum security during the Chief Minister’s visit, he said.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to ensure that all the staff members taking part in the programme along with the Chief Minister followed the COVID-19 safety measures. “Only a few persons will be allowed to accompany the Chief Minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the heavy pilgrim rush usually witnessed on the auspicious ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day every year, the officials will allow only 13,000 persons to have darshan of the Goddess. On the remaining days of the festival, only 10,000 people per day are being allowed.

Students in large numbers throng the temple on that day to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati Devi.

