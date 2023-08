August 28, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone in virtual mode for a spinning mill proposed to be set up by the Ravali Spinners group at a cost of ₹150 crore at Peravali village in East Godavari district on August 31. The mill will produce yarn.

East Godavari Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat, Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu and other officials inspected the project site on Sunday.