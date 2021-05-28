CM to lay stone for medicalcollege at Gajularega on May 31

The site for medical college and hospital project at Gajularega in Vizianagaram district.

VIZIANAGARAM

28 May 2021 22:57 IST

The 300-bed facility will be built at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore

The works for the medical college and hospital proposed at Gajularega village in Vizianagaram district will begin soon as Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the project in virtual mode on May 31.

The district administration has finalised 70 acres of land for the project on the Vizianagaram-Gajapathinagaram route, 5 km away from the Collector’s office and the medical college will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and other senior officials have visited the site and made arrangements for the stone-laying ceremony. Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Joga Rao thanked the Chief Minister for taking the initiative for the project.

“The previous TDP government had never focused on the construction of the medical college even as Vizianagaram did not have proper healthcare facilities. Along with the medical college, a 300-bed hospital will be ready. The super speciality healthcare with additional doctors will be a boon for people of Parvatipuram division,” said Mr. Joga Rao.

“Almost all the districts have medical colleges except for Vizianagaram. Now, the dream will become a reality soon,” said YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu.

“The Chief Minister should take the necessary steps for the speedy construction of the college. The people of Vizianagaram will be happy if steps are taken for the construction of a cancer hospital as many patients in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are going to Visakhapatnam for treatment,” said Lok Satta leader B. Babji.