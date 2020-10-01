CM to lay stone for medical college at Paderu

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2020 23:41 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone through the virtual mode for the medical college proposed at Paderu in the Agency area of the district on Friday.

The medical college, which is expected to bring advanced medical care facilities within the reach of the tribal people, will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹450 crore on a 35-acre site.

“The district-level hospital at Paderu will serve as the teaching hospital. The government has allotted 100 seats, and admissions are expected to be made from the academic year 2023,” Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi told The Hindu on Thursday.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said the college was a long-pending demand of the tribal areas. The college would also do research on diseases rampant in the tribal areas, she said.

The ITDA officials are making arrangements for the stone-laying ceremony.