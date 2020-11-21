CM to lay stone for Ameenabad fishing harbour virtually today

It will have an annual handling capacity of 1.10 lakh tonne fish

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone virtually for the commencement of the construction of a fishing harbour at Ameenabad village on the Uppada coast in East Godavari district at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

NABARD funds

In June, the government had announced to speed up the project by spending ₹350.44 crore to be mobilised from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The government had entered into an agreement with NABARD to mobilise the funds under the Fisheries and Agriculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FAIDF) and NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIRA).

The fishing harbour is proposed to be construct at Ameenabad (Survey No. 74-82) with an annual handling capacity of 1.10 lakh tonne fish by constructing 1.5-km training wall. It will have an anchoring facility for 2,500 boats being operated in East Godavari and neighbouring coastal districts.

The topographical and subsoil surveys were carried out by the consulting agency, WAPCOS. The High Tide Line survey was carried out by the Madras University.

All public representatives and officials concerned would attend the foundation stone-laying programme at the Collectorate, said district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy in a release.