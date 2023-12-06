HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to lay foundation stone for works worth ₹216 crore at Durga temple today

December 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lay foundation stone for various works worth ₹216 crore at Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy temple, located atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The works will be conducted as per the ‘Temple’s Master Plan’, informed Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana at a press conference on Wednesday. He visited the temple and inquired about the arrangements made for the foundation stone laying ceremony. 

Mr. Satyanarayana said that automated multilevel parking under BOT model with a capacity of parking 450 cars, a restaurant for pilgrims, construction of ghat road, Yaga Sala, and a new mandir, among other works will be undertaken to enhance the temple. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.