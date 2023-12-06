CM to lay foundation stone for works worth ₹216 crore at Durga temple today

December 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lay foundation stone for various works worth ₹216 crore at Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy temple, located atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The works will be conducted as per the ‘Temple’s Master Plan’, informed Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana at a press conference on Wednesday. He visited the temple and inquired about the arrangements made for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that automated multilevel parking under BOT model with a capacity of parking 450 cars, a restaurant for pilgrims, construction of ghat road, Yaga Sala, and a new mandir, among other works will be undertaken to enhance the temple.