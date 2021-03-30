CM to launch vaccine drive at secretariats on April 1

Jagan will get inoculated at ward secretariat 140 in Guntur

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a COVID-19 vaccination drive at the ward secretariats across the State on Thursday (April 1). He will get vaccinated at ward secretariat No. 140 at Bharath Pet.

The State government targets vaccinating one crore people across Andhra Pradesh in a month. The Central government has already given guidelines on vaccination to all those aged above 45.

According to the schedule given by the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would travel by road and reach Guntur at 11.10 am. He will then get registered and vaccinated. After a 10-minute waiting period and interaction with the Medical and Health Department staff, he will depart by road and arrive at his residence at 12.35 p.m.

Later in the day, he will take part in an orientation programme for Mayors and Deputy Mayors at A Convention Hall.

On Monday, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao reviewed the arrangements for the programme. He said that the Chief Minister himself is getting vaccinated to dispel the fears about the vaccine. Mr. Ramana Rao said that every one aged above 45 should get vaccinated.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Deputy Mayor Bala Vajra Babu and Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha were among those present.