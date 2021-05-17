CM to launch ‘Swachh Sankalpam’ on July 8

VIJAYAWADA

17 May 2021 23:56 IST

The programme aims at making villages clean

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to launch the ‘Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam’, a programme that aims at making the villages clean, on July 8 which coincides with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

An online training programme in this regard was conducted for sarpanches and the officials of Kadapa and Chittoor districts on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the onus lies on the sarpanches to make the villages clean. The people have reposed their faith on the sarpanches, and it was their responsibility to meet their expectations, he said.

“The sarpanches must take adequate measures to ensure that no COVID cases are reported in the villages. PPE kits and masks are kept ready in panchayats for the sanitary workers. The government will always stand by the sanitation workers who are risking their lives while discharging their duty amid the pandemic. The MPDOs must ensure that there are no dues to the green ambassadors,” said the Minister.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy stressed on the need for total sanitation in villages.

“The solid and liquid waste should be sent to respective treatment centres. The demand for organic manures can be met from these centres. The officials should create awareness among the people on total sanitation, maintaining hygiene and the need for their participation in the drive,” the Minister said.