CM to launch schemes aimed at checking malnutrition today

Pregnant women, lactating mothers and children to benefit

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana’ and ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus’ schemes on September 7 (Monday). These schemes are aimed at providing nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and their children.

The ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus’ is intended to supply nutritious food exclusively in 77 tribal areas under eight ITDAs, 52 ICDS projects and 8,320 anganwadi centres, while the remaining urban and rural areas lying in the plains will be covered under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana.

In an attempt to address malnutrition and anaemia among pregnant women, lactating mothers and children aged between six and 72 months, the government has brought these schemes as part of which supplementary nutrition will be provided through anganwadi centers. As many as 30,16,000 pregnant women, lactating mothers and children belonging to the BPL families will benefit from the schemes which will entail an annual expenditure of approximately ₹1,900 crore.

On the ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, the government will be spending ₹1,100 every month on each pregnant and lactating woman, ₹620 on each child aged between six to 36 months and ₹553 on each child aged between 36 to 72 months, totalling ₹307.55 crore per annum on 3,80,000 beneficiaries.

Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana, the government will spend ₹850 every month on each pregnant and lactating women, ₹412 on each child aged between six to 36 months and ₹350 on each child aged between 36 to 72 months, totalling ₹1556 crore per annum on 26,36,000 beneficiaries.

Mobile app

The Department of Women Development and Child Welfare has developed a mobile application to assess the service delivery and satisfaction levels of the beneficiaries.