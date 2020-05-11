CM to launch Rythu Bharosa Kendralu on May 30

The Agriculture, AP Agros and AP Seeds will launch 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBKs) in the State to help farmers in the ensuing kharif season.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the RBKs on May 30. Each centre would have a digital kiosk and an app would be created to update farmers on real time market prices, said Special Commissioner (Agriculture) H. Arun Kumar.

He told reporters here on Monday that buildings had been readied for opening the centres at Grama Sachivalayams. The RBKs would be operated by Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department officials, the Special Commissioner said.

AP State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited (AP Agros) Managing Director Shrikesh B. Lathkar said farmers could book the required inputs such as seeds and fertilizers online, which would be supplied after testing the quality.

“The AP Agros have arranged 65 warehouses across the State (five in each district) and the orders placed by the ryots will be supplied within 48 hours,” Mr. Shrikesh said.

AP State Seeds Development Corporation (APSSDC) Managing Director G. Shekar Babu said the RBKs would help check middlemen, spurious products and high prices. Only certified products would be supplied, he said.