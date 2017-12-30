Andhra Pradesh

CM to launch ‘Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru’ in Prakasam

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch the fifth round of ‘Janmabhoomi – Maa Vooru’ programme from Prakasam district on Tuesday. He will kickstart the programme in a festive atmosphere by highlighting the welfare schemes launched by the State government to improve the ‘happiness’ levels of different sections of people.

Based on inputs obtained from the beneficiaries, the welfare schemes would be fine-tuned to ensure that the benefits reached the targeted people, officials here said, adding that each day, cultural programmes would be organised to create congenial climate ahead of ‘Sankranti’.

Meanwhile, opposition parties geared up to corner the officials on the applications pending with the government for allotment of house sites, pensions, etc.

