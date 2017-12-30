CM to launch ‘Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru’ in Prakasam

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch the fifth round of ‘Janmabhoomi – Maa Vooru’ programme from Prakasam district on Tuesday. He will kickstart the programme in a festive atmosphere by highlighting the welfare schemes launched by the State government to improve the ‘happiness’ levels of different sections of people.
Based on inputs obtained from the beneficiaries, the welfare schemes would be fine-tuned to ensure that the benefits reached the targeted people, officials here said, adding that each day, cultural programmes would be organised to create congenial climate ahead of ‘Sankranti’.
Meanwhile, opposition parties geared up to corner the officials on the applications pending with the government for allotment of house sites, pensions, etc.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.