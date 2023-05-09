HamberMenu
CM to launch ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ today

May 09, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a toll-free helpline number 1902 as a part of the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme on May 9 (Tuesday).

The initiative aims at providing quality and prompt solutions to the grievances of people pertaining to welfare schemes and government services.

People can register their grievances round the clock and bring the issues to the notice of the Chief Minister through this programme. The programme also aims at creating awareness on government services and welfare schemes among the people and providing

The citizens, after registering their grievances, will be issued a YSR (Your Service Request) number. They will receive updates pertaining to the status of their grievances through IVRS and SMS-based communications. The people can also directly connect with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) by dialling the helpline number, besides the Project Monitoring Units to get their grievances redressed.

