CM to launch ‘Jagananna Palavelluva’ in Nuzvid tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

27 December 2021 23:34 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 'Jagananna Palavelluva' programme in Krishna district on Wednesday, said Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries S. Appalaraju.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with the district officials on Monday, Dr. Appalaraju said the programme, which was started in Kadapa, Prakasam, Guntur and West Godavari districts, was successful and by the end of 2022 it would be launched in all the districts of the State.

He said the programme would be inaugurated in the 100 villages of nine mandals in the Nuzvid cluster in the Krishna district. He said so far 15,000 farmers had registered, and in the trial run being conducted for the past two weeks, over 3,800 farmers were supplying milk at 7,500 litres per day.

In the first phase in Krishna district, the programme would be launched in 303 villages of 26 mandals.