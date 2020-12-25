CM to launch housing scheme in East Godavari today

VIJAYAWADA

25 December 2020 01:19 IST

Over 30 lakh to benefit

The State government is set to launch its flagship programme Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme coinciding with Vaikunta Ekadasi and Christmas on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will initiate the distribution of house sites to the poor at Komaragiri in U.Kothapalli mandal of East Godavari district.

The sites will be given to over 30 lakh beneficiaries, and the construction of 15.60 lakh houses will begin the same day, according to a release.

The government initially decided to launch the programme on Ugadi (March 25) but had to postpone it due to legal issues.

So far 30,75,755 beneficiaries have been identified under the scheme, of which 23,37,067 will be given houses in over 17,000 developed layouts – YSR Jagananna Colonies.

The beneficiaries will be given either 1.50 cents in rural areas or one cent in urban areas.

The government acquired 68,361 acres of land worth ₹23,535 crore for the purpose.

Of this, 25,120.33 acres is government land worth about ₹8,000 crore and 25,359.31 acres were bought at ₹10,150 crore.

Pylon

Meanwhile, district authorities led by B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu have prepared the ground for the programme launch amid huge deployment of police personnel.

Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that the Chief Minister would unveil the pylon of the scheme at the 322-acre site and later address the gathering.

The Komaragiri site has been allotted for 16,689 beneficiaries.