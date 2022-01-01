Andhra Pradesh

CM to launch hiked pensions today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the YSR Pension Kanuka distribution programme at Prathipadu village on New Year’s Day.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that the monthly pension would be enhanced from ₹2,250 to ₹2,500 and later to ₹3,000 in a phased manner in the State.

According to the schedule from the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave Tadepalli at 10.30 a.m. and arrive at the helipad at Prathipadu at 10.55 a.m., where he will interact with local leaders.

At 11.15 a.m., he will address a public meeting and launch the programme.

Home Minister M. Sucharita, MLCs Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appireddy and Collector Vivek Yadav supervised the arrangements. A crowd of 10,000 persons is expected to attend the meeting.


