CM to launch ‘Clean A.P.’ programme on October 2

VIJAYAWADA

14 September 2021 00:49 IST

Devasena takes charge as Chairperson of Swachha Andhra Corporation

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ (CLAP) on October 2, Swachha Andhra Corporation Chairperson Ponaka Devasena has said.

Ms. Devasena, the former Chairperson of Gudur Municipality, took charge as the Chairperson of the Swachha Andhra Corporation here on Monday. Gudur MLA V. Vara Prasad, corporation Managing Director P. Sampath Kumar, Chief Operating Officer P. Prabhakar, Swachha Bharat awardee P. Shiv Kumar Reddy attended the programme.

The chairperson said that Swachha Andhra Corporation could achieve the goals with the cooperation of the people and asked the residents to keep the colonies in hygienic condition. Swachha Andhra Corporation is taking several measures to educate the people on the need to maintain hygiene and lead a healthy life, she said and appealed to the people to follow health tips.

Later in the day, Ms. Devasena discussed the activities of the corporation with Mr. Sampath Kumar and other officers.