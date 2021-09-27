CM to launch ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ on Oct. 2

VIJAYAWADA

27 September 2021 00:32 IST

Jagan to flag off 2,600 garbage collection vehicles

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ initiative by flagging off 2,600 garbage collection vehicles on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi at Benz Circle here on October 2.

The ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) - Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam’ programme is aimed at ensuring clean and healthy surroundings in every neighbourhood with a slogan ‘Clean Villages, Clean Cities, Swachh Andhra Pradesh, Swachh Bharat’, according to a release.

Steps to make the State free from littering, open defecation and urination and distributing three dustbins (blue, green, and red) to every household so that segregated garbage is collected, were taken up under CLAP. Besides ensuring effective solid waste management, CLAP also focuses on encouraging people to compost garbage in households.

Other initiatives under CLAP include construction of 4,171 solid waste processing centres in addition to the existing ones, distribution of 14,000 tricycles to gram panchayats for garbage transportation, distribution of 1,000 auto-rickshaws to villages with more than 10,000 population and distribution of 6,417 incinerator devices to dispose of wastes such as masks and sanitary pads. Also, 10,731 high-pressure toilet cleaners have been allocated for community toilets and 10,628 thermal fogging machines are being distributed to control mosquito menace.

The government has been distributing 3,097 auto tippers and 1,800 electric autorickshaws to further improve garbage collection and transportation in addition to setting up 231 garbage transfer stations in 124 municipalities. Tenders will be called for setting up 6,000 compactor bins, according to the release.